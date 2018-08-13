Three sparkling gigs lined up this weekend at Sutton venue

Purple Tree are the first performers this weekend at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, August 17.

They will be playing the best of Deep Purple - and more. Entry for the gig at the Stoney Street venue is members £6/non-members £7.50.

Then, on Saturday, August 18, you can see a performance by The Fab 4 with their Beatles tribute. Support on the night comes from Steeler. Entry is members £7/non-members £8.50.

Finally, there’s a chance to enjoy a Sunday afternoon performance by talented local band Acoustica on August 19.

The show runs from 2pm-6pm and there will be food available all afternoon. Entry is £5.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com