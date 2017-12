Get yourselves along to The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on December 29, where there will be a performance from Creedance Revival, with support on the night from Steeler.

The Stoney Street venue plays host to The Fab 4 on Saturday, December 30, with their Beatles tribute while it’s time for the Ultimate Elvis Show on New Year’s Eve.

For ticket and gig information, go to www.thediamonduk.com