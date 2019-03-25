Three more sparkling gigs at The Diamond in Sutton this weekend

There are three more gigs coming at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield this weekend that you won’t want to miss.

The first takes place on Friday, March 29, at the Stoney Street-based venue and features The Modfathers with their tribute to the music of Paul Weller.

Then, on Saturday, March 30, it’s the turn of Scoypyons, plus Skyed.

Finally, on Sunday, March 31, you can enjoy a Rod Stewart tribute show, running from 2pm-6pm.

Come along on Mother’s Day afternoon where the price includes a glass of bubbly for the ladies present.

Click here for more on these and future gigs at the venue.