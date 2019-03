A busy weekend of gigs at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield gets under way on Friday, March 8, with a performance by top tribute act The Bon Jovi Experience.

Support on the night at the Stoney Street venue comes from house band Steeler.

Saturday, March 9, sees a visit by Explosive Light Orchestra with their tribute to the very best of ELO.

Finally, on Sunday, March 10, you can see the acclaimed Lincoln street entertainers Moonshiners.

Click here for more details on the gigs.