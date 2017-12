Adam Ant fans are in for a treat at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, December 8.

Adam And The Ants tribute act Ant Music will be appearing at the Stoney Street-based venue on that date.

On Saturday, December 9, The Bryan Adams Experience are the guest performers, with support from Steeler.

Finally, on Sunday, December 10, there is a Sunday Session, featuring four local bands playing. There is free entry from 7pm.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com