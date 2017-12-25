The year in film - with Natalie Stendall

An extraordinary year in cinema was announced with an historic blunder when the Oscars favourite, La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture winner over rival Moonlight, writes Natalie Stendall.

The films couldn’t be more different. La La Land, a bittersweet homage to Hollywood looked back to the golden age of musicals. Moonlight, with its vivid blue skies and gaping, intimate silences broke new ground, this time for gay love stories in mainstream cinema.

Natalie Stendall. Film reviewer for Mansfield and Ashfield Chads

Meanwhile Céline Sciamma’s poignant stop motion My Life As A Courgette lost out on the Oscar for Best Animated Feature to 2016’s Zootropolis. Sciamma’s film went unreleased in the UK until early June, when its delicate story about a bereaved boy entering a children’s home moved us with its evocation of family, friendship and kindness.

With such irresistible competition, Denzel Washington’s flawless passion project, Fences, similarly lost out on three of its four nominations. An adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer winning play, this domestic drama about a working class African-American family will be remembered for its powerhouse performances.

Another play, David Harrowers’ Blackbird, became Una. Stellar performances from Ben Mendelssohn and Rooney Mara overcame its implausible chamber piece setting and, as a microcosm of child grooming, it’s grimly fascinating. A thought provoking work that operates long after the credits roll, Una demands our attention in spite of its flaws.

A flourishing darling of independent cinema, Rooney Mara owns the performance of the year in David Lowery’s bizarre and deeply affecting A Ghost Story. Strange and beautiful, it explores the unknowability of the universe and the insignificance of human life while following a deceased Casey Affleck draped in a white sheet.

2017 was the year of quirky horror from Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper (which fused our growing social media obsession with a mysterious presence) to Get Out (a takedown of ‘so-called’ liberal America) and Darren Aronofsky’s outright surreal mother!. Dividing critics and audiences with its delirious third act and religious metaphors, mother! placed women at the heart of the home, but men distinctly in charge.

If mother! landed on a somewhat misogynist note, 2017 will also be remembered for its women filmmakers creating outstanding dramas about the female experience. Sofia Coppola hit a career high with The Beguiled, a retelling of Clint Eastwood’s misogynist civil war drama based on the novel by Thomas Cullinan. Kelly Reichardt too brought us the sedate and measured Certain Women, an exploration of female determination and perseverance, while debut writer-director Rungano Nyoni broke onto the scene with the staggeringly original I Am Not A Witch.

The survival story of a female immigrant in New York was the subject of Ana Asensio’s innovative thriller Most Beautiful Island. The debut filmmaker who produces, writes, directs and stars, Asensio marks hers out as a career to watch.

Female stories forged their way into mainstream cinema too. Nacho Vigalondo’s kooky monster movie, the Godzilla-esque Colossal was the vehicle for a female empowerment story in the face of domestic abuse. The funny and charming Battle Of The Sexes arrived to close the year, providing a glorious take down of male-chauvinism on the tennis court with Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell). Its emphasis upon equal pay and, ultimately, the value of women was particularly timely given Hollywood’s own struggle with the issue in the aftermath of the Weinstein accusations.

In another controversy, 2017 marked the first Netflix Original to premier at Cannes, sparking a fierce debate about whether online features should be considered cinema. Thought provoking animal rights drama Okja rivalled the best theatrical releases in ideas, performance and spectacle but Netflix’s year best arrived in Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, a loquacious comment on family starring Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and a career best Adam Sandler. Netflix mastery of the documentary genre shone through Casting JonBenet. Meanwhile, the fascinating, comprehensive, ten hour documentary OJ: Made In America found a perfect home on BBC iPlayer.

The most anticipated theatrical release of the year, Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 was the ultimate cinematic rejoinder to the streaming trend. Twenty five years on from Ridley Scott’s original, the sequel achieved gorgeous visual parity with jaw-dropping dusty orange vistas and congested cityscapes.

But it was Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk that provided the cinema experience of the year. Screened in 70mm IMAX with a heart-pounding score from Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk immersed us in the survival experience to go beyond mere entertainment, prompting us to reflect on war itself.