Talented Norwegian visitors to play Nottingham venue

See the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on, March 7.

Acclaimed Russian virtuoso Nikolai Lugansky (pictured) will be the guest soloist when the orchestra returns to Nottingham for this concert.

He will be taking the soloist role in Rachmaninov’s much-loved Third Piano Concerto. The concert will also feature performances of Tchaikovsky’s always popular Fantasy Overture: Romeo and Juliet, featuring one of the greatest love themes of all time, plus Sibelius’s Fifth Symphony.

The conductor will be Vasily Petrenko.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk Photo: Marco Borggreve