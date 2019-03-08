Southwell Minster gig for star performer Seth Lakeman

Extra tickets have been released due to public demand to see Seth Lakeman play a special set at Southwell Minster on March 25.

After a stint on the road with rock god Robert Plant, the super talented multi-instrumentalist and multi-BBC Folk Award winning artist now heads to Nottinghamshire for a headline gig of his own, performing tracks from his latest solo LP.

The Well-Worn Path was recorded in Seth’s garden studio on Dartmoor in January 2018 on a short break from touring with Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters. It is a return to a no-nonsense, organic, classic folk-rock approach with hints of Fairport Convention, Neil Young, Nick Cave and Billy Bragg. Plus Lakeman’s trademark foot-stomping, fiddle bow-shredding and soaring vocals.

Multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner and Mercury Music Prize nominee Seth is one of folk and roots music’s real innovators. His albums continue to break new ground and his enviable live reputation has seen him grace stages the world over.

