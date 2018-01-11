Something for everyone in new season at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre

It’s a new year and a new start for the Mansfield Palace Theatre with a season featuring a wide variety of shows to appeal to all ages and tastes.

Starting off the year in the traditional way, two local amateur companies carry on the pantomime madness and mayhem.

Westfield Folkhouse present Sleeping Beauty and Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe bring you the delightful Cinderella.

Lots of different musical tastes are catered for with tributes from Genesis Connected, The Legends of American Country Tribute, Thank You for the Music (pictured) and 60s Night Out featuring The Dreamers.

The younger family members will be kept amused by the Milkshake! Live crew. The show also features favourite characters such as Bob the Builder, Shimmer and Shine and many more.

Oddsocks Productions will present their funny musical version of The Wizard of Oz. Older siblings may enjoy the Senior Youth Theatre group’s adaptation of Willy Russell’s Our Day Out.

Those who prefer the classics will enjoy Ballet Theatre UK’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Swansea City Opera’s The Barber of Seville.

Performances in the new studio space feature two folk acts: Martin Simpson with his rescheduled date and John Tams & Barry Coope will also go down a treat.

The local amateur dramatic societies bring a wealth of comedy and music. Masque Productions present Dirty Dusting., Mansfield Operatic Society are performing the classic South Pacific, New Youth Theatre are presenting My Fair Lady and Funky Studios bring you Fame, the musical.

Those looking for an afternoon of nostalgia may enjoy The Good Old Days of Variety. The show features a full supporting company, sing along songs and hilarious comedy. Making a rare appearance on stage will be Frank Williams, who played the vicar from the original Dad’s Army TV series and films.

To find out more about what’s coming up at Mansfield Palace Theatre, contact the box office on 01623 633133 or view events online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.