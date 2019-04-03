See acclaimed AC/DC tribute band Bon UK at Black Market venue this weekend

The Black Market venue in Warsop hosts Bon UK for a a gig there on Saturday, April 6.

Bon UK are a tribute to AC/DC, specifically the Bon Scott years.

The band features Mark Wright, the voice of Geordie, as frontman.

Geordie have made a strong comeback recently and was Brian Johnson’s original band before AC/DC recruited him following the death of Bon Scott.

There is support on the night from Boomtarn. Entry is £10 by ticket or £12.50 on the door.

Click here for more on how to get your tickets for the gig.

