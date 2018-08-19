Rockin’ good night is in store at Majestic Theatre

Rock ‘n’ Roll Paradise is coming to the Majestic Theatre in Retford on Saturday, September 1.

Now in its ninth year, the show is back for 2018 with a jam-packed evening in an exciting new format.

The music plays the leading role as it takes audiences on a mystery rock and roll ride through those great days of the 50s and 60s, an era that changed music forever.

The talented cast bring to life the spirit of the rock ‘n’ roll era, reminding you why this music has stood the test of time.

Among the great rock ‘n’ roll legends the show pays tribute to are Gene Vincent, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Big Bopper, Carl Perkins, Del Shannon, Eddie Cochran, the Everley Brothers, Ritchie Valens, Ricky Nelson, Duane Eddy, Bobby Vee, Neil Sedaka, Connie Francis, Brenda Lee and the king himself – Elvis.

As the jukebox makes the choices, no two performances will be the same. Each show will however, be crammed full, with the country’s finest tributes to rock ‘n’ roll’s stars performing the very best songs ever written and supported by the explosively dynamic Paradise Band.

Behind the front men, the Paradise Band are themselves some of the best live musicians you will see anywhere in the UK. Each has a passion for rock n roll and have worked with many household names through their careers including; Helen Shapiro, Suzy Quatro, Bee Gees, The Sweet, Cockney Rebel, Wet Wet Wet, Marty Wilde and The Cavaliers.

The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, call 01777 706866 or visit www.majesticretford.com