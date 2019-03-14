Rising brass star Sam Dye is guest soloist at Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing at the city’s Albert Hall on Sunday, March 31, from 3pm.

The programme features an absolute classic of the 20th century repertoire, plus two lesser known but interesting works, one of which features a rising young trombone player as the soloist.

Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony is one of his best and most popular symphonies, and is not to be missed.

Mieczysław Weinberg was a close friend of Shostakovich and the NPO is playing his Rhapsody on Moldavian Themes, a work full of powerful and dramatic music.

The concert also features the trombone concerto by French composer Henri Tomasi. It features soloist Sam Dye, a brass finalist in the 2016 BBC Young Musician competition.

The work combines elements of waltz, blues and tango in a helter-skelter of brass virtuosity.

Tickets £15 and £18 (£5 student/child) are available on the door or you can click here to get them online.

There will be a pre-concert talk at 2.15pm.