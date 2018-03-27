REVIEW: Fat Friends - The Musical at Nottingham Theatre Royal

What to do when the wedding is only six weeks away and the bride is struggling to get into her dream dress which is several sizes too small?

That’s the dilemma facing Leeds girl Kelly Stevenson, fat, happy, size 20 and daughter of a chip shop owner, writes John Shawcroft.

It sets the scene beautifully for Fat Friends the Musical, derived from Kay Mellor’s award winning TV sitcom which ran from 2000-05. And while it offers super-sized fun in a new world of mobile phones and social media in a good plot it is the perfect vehicle for Jodie Prenger, who is near-perfect in the role of raucous and loud-mouthed (even potty-mouthed at times) Kelly.

She is in her element, unafraid to flaunt her plus size and striking up a lovely and believable partnership with her fiancé Kevin.

Here former England cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff demonstrates surprisingly good acting skills. He is in the Theatre Royal production at Nottingham until Friday when Joel Montague takes over due to Flintoff’s other commitments.

A big, simple lad, he strikes up some good chemistry with Prenger and while his acting and vocal skills may never match his prodigious talent on the cricket field he is certainly not out of place on the stage. What Flintoff, a Lancastrian, makes of a show set in Headingley, the home of Yorkshire cricket, is a matter for speculation.

Luckily for Kelly, Super Slimmers boss Julia Fleshman (Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton) hears about the problem and, sensing a good PR opportunity, offers a way out. She will pay for the wedding but only if Kelly can lose enough weight to fit into her dress. TV’s Look North and Twitter are in on it but it’s a gamble for Julia – who is prepared to stoop to illegal means - because swapping all those free fish and chips (‘Oh, those golden chips and sticky toffee pudding’) for half an apple and three almonds is a challenge for Kelly.

Already her mum Betty, (X Factor winner Sam Bailey) has gone down this route and looks suitably trimmed down after sessions at the local Super Slimmers run by Lauren, Emmerdale’s Natalie Anderson, outstanding in the role of a Jewish virgin struggling in vain to hide her feelings towards Paul, an Anglican vicar (Jonathan Halliwell).

Some of this must be familiar to slimming group aficionados and there were quite a few knowing chuckles from the audience.

Former Corrie favourite Kevin Kennedy turns in strong support as Kelly’s dad Fergus, trying to make ends meet in his Big and Battered chippie as competition mounts from more exotic foodie outlets and Rachael Wooding doubles up as Kelly’s slimline sister Joanne and Pippa, Julia’s assistant in Super Slimmers.

Good performances, too, from would-be slimmer Alan (Neil Hurst) and TV’s Val (Chloe Hart).

With music by Nick Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Mellor, the score offers plenty of scope for Prenger to air her vocal skills. The songs may be new and unfamiliar but they are catchy, notably Corset Song, which speaks for itself, Chocolate, a mix of Cadbury’s adverts and Step Up, Karen Bruce’s choreography bringing some lovely moments to the weekly weigh-in for club members – a round of applause for weight loss or stony silence and humiliation for failure.

The cast are mainly northern born and bred which brings a touch of added reality to an earthy show set among the working class of Leeds. There’s a nice message here from Mellor, who researched Fat Friends by joining a slimming group. Morbid obesity is one thing, anorexia and bulimia is another.

We all come in different shapes and sizes and the ideal, like many things in life, is probably set in the middle. Surely, slimming should be based on health needs rather than aesthetic?

Perhaps the Flintoff character’s bewilderment when he learned his fiancé is set on slimming puts this across. He is perfectly happy with her the way she is and just cannot understand why she needs to do it.

As for the story, there’s a will-they-won’t-they aspect to the wedding, to Lauren and Paul’s relationship and, of course, that dress.

Photo by Helen Maybanks