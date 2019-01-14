Pye Hill MVC to give Jacksdale concert this weekend

Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir will be giving a free concert at the Dale Club, Jacksdale, on Saturday, January 19, starting at 8pm.

As a thank you to its hosts, the choir will be appearing in concert at its ‘home’ - the Dale Suite at the club - from 8pm.

Make a date in your diary, come along with and family and friends and enjoy an evening’s entertainment and fun.

Iin the last five years, the choir has toured Surrey, Norfolk, Durham, Devon, South Wales and the Isle of Wight. In 2018, the choir hosted the tour of Cwmbran Male Choir raising more than £1,600 for the Poppy Appeal, visited Chatsworth House, helped celebrate 50 years on stage of its musical director, Linda Darnell and on a number of occasions performed to capacity audiences.

During 2018, the choir held a series of public concerts in the locality and further afield, raising money for many charities and good causes and sang with a variety of other choirs. A highlight of the year was its tour to the Isle of Wight for the first time in its 116-year history.

Why not come and join the choir and start a new activity? It’s fun, inexpensive, you will make new friends and put a smile on your face. Whether you are experienced or a non-experienced singer of any age, you will be made equally welcome and given every assistance.

The choir meets at the Dale Club, Jacksdale every Monday evening at 7.30pm, other than Bank Holiday weeks.

If you require any further information on joining the choir, concert bookings and arrangements, ring Malcolm Hill on 07706 036946 or 01773 602743, or visit the choirs website at www.pyehillmvc.co.uk