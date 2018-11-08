Peter Andre announces special 25 date UK anniversary tour

Peter Andre is to celebrate 25 years in showbusiness by embarking on a 25 date UK tour.

The singer, songwriter and TV presenter has included visits to Stoke, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham on his schedule.

His music career peaked during the 90’s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK. The Mysterious Girl singer had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world, his chart success leading to major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The “Celebrating 25 Years” tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his present-day tracks that reignited the hearts of the nation.

On his website Peter said: “I am so excited to celebrate with those who have followed me over the years and have great memories associated with my music!”

The full list of stops is below - to buy tickets CLICK HERE.

February

Peter Andre

Monday 11 – Aberdeen Music Hall

Tuesday 12 – Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 13 – Carlisle Sands Centre

Thursday 14 – Newcastle City Hall

Saturday 16 – Hull Bonus Arena

Sunday 17 – Sheffield City Hall

Monday 18 – Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 19 – Blackpool Opera House

Thursday 21 – Plymouth Pavilions

Friday 22 – Bath Forum

Saturday 23 – Southampton O2 Guildhall

Monday 25 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Tuesday 26 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Wednesday 27 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

March

Friday 1 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Sunday 3 – Grantham Meres Leisure Centre

Monday 4 – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Tuesday 5 – Swansea Grand Theatre

Thursday 7 – Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Friday 8 – Scarborough Spa

Saturday 9 – Stoke Regent Theatre

Monday 11 – London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tuesday 11 – London Indigo at the O2

Wednesday 13 – The Brighton Centre