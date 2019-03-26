Passionate performance in store at Southwell Minster with Nottingham Bach Choir

See Nottingham Bach Choir performing a concert at Southwell Minster on Saturday, March 30.

After 29 years in post, Paul Hale is to retire as director of music of Nottingham Bach Choir and, as former cathedral organist and Rector Chori, Southwell Minster provides an appropriate setting for his penultimate performance as conductor.

Under his direction, Orchestra da Camera will accompany Nottingham Bach Choir, the choristers of Southwell Minster and soloists in a performance of JS Bach’s St Matthew Passion.

The performance will be sung in German (with surtitles), Part I commencing at 3.45 pm– 5.pm, and Part II at 7.30 pm with an extended interval for supper.

Photo credit for Paul Hale photo: Declan Joyce