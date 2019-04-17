Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers set to hit the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers will be in action at Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 8 from 7.30pm.

The UK’s original touring Taiko Tribe returns to the road with a new show of skill, stamina and red-hot rhythms to stir your soul.

In their 25th year as Europe’s longest established Taiko organisation, Mugenkyo celebrate the growth of their tribe of performers from across the globe, with the latest captivating performance of sharp synchronisation, dramatic choreography and

sumptuous soundscapes, all wrapped up in a breathtaking display of high energy and powerful earth-shaking rhythms on huge taiko drums.

Mugenkyo are Europe’s leading taiko drum group, originally established in 1994, and are at the forefront of the art-form on this continent, forging a new path with their

approach, honed from years on the touring circuit.

Call for tickets on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

