Milkshake fun is coming your way soon

Milkshake! Live - The Magic Storybook is coming to the area later this year.

It can seen on February 20, at Mansfield Palace Theatre and then on May 27, at Nottingham Theatre Royal.

This will be a perfect treat for youngsters in the area. It is starring Milkshake! favourites Bob The Builder, Little Princess, Noddy, Fireman Sam, Shimmer and Shine, Pip from Pip Ahoy!, Winner and Wilbur, Milkshake Monkey and two Milkshake presenters. Set amongst Milkshake’s magical bookcase, this show is sure to amaze. The cast will be singing songs and sharing stories that audience members will love.

For tickets and information, you can call 01623 633133 for the Mansfield date and 0115 9895555 for the Nottingham show.