Mansfield operatic star Carly Paoli wins praise from Dame Helen Mirren

A Mansfield operatic superstar has been given a ringing endorsement by British acting royalty.

Mezzo soprano Carly Paoli has performed with legends such as Jose Carreras and Andrea Bocelli - and now a promotional video for her latest single is introduced by Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren.

Dame Helen, who won the 2007 best actress Oscar for her performance in the title role of The Queen, says: "Let me introduce you to the beautiful voice of Carly Paoli."

Carly Paoli at her mother's home in Berry Hill, Mansfield.

The video comes ahead of Carly's latest release, "an exciting, contemporary recording of the timeless Neapolitan love song" I’ Te Vurria Vasà (I Want To Kiss You), in celebration of her Italian roots - Carly has family in Puglia, southern Italy.

Written and composed by Vincenzo Russo and Eduardo di Capua in 1900, and first played to Carly by her Italian grandfather, the story of an impossible love has long been a favourite of Italian tenors including Bocelli, Franco Corelli and Tito Schipa.

A spokesman for Carly said: "Rarely performed by a soprano, this thrilling version of ‘I’ Te Vurria Vasà’ - recorded at Abbey Road Studios - showcases Carly’s striking vocal technique and fearless sense of musical adventure."

The song is released today.

Carly Paoli.

Carly, from Berry Hill, said: "“It was interesting during the recording, and later the filming of the video, to identify and characterise the voice behind the lyric as a woman.

“Looking at it from a woman’s perspective was an exciting element that brought into light a new drama in the lyric.”

“Spending so much of my life with my very musical family in Italy has influenced my love of Italian music and the music I enjoy performing today.

"Firstly, I was drawn to the romantic melody of this song and, when I listened to the poetic lyric - inspired by real life events and the real emotions the lyricist had for the lady he knew he could never be with - I fell in love with this heart-warming song.”

Carly on stage with operatic superstar Jose Carreras.

Carly, whose father was a lorry driver and a mother a travel agent at Thomas Cook in Mansfield, first performed as a five-year-old pupil at Carter Lane school in Mansfield, in the school Nativity, saying: "I was a star and insisted on singing Up on the Roof."

Having served her musical apprenticeship performing as a teenager at Puglia's fiestas and in the local piazzas, Carly was delighted to be honoured with Puglia’s prestigious Premio Barocco award in recognition of her achievements in art and culture - previous recipients include Sophia Loren, Luciano Pavarotti and Dame Helen.

Carly is on Radio 2 next week, for a special Friday Night Is Music Night concert with Michael Bolton, to be broadcast on March 22, 2019.

Carly Paoli with her mum Tina at her mother's home in Berry Hill, Mansfield.

