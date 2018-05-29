Leading Little Mix tribute comes to Palace Theatre in Mansfield

Black Magic - The Little Mix Show is at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on May 31.

This is a highly energetic tribute show that follows in the footsteps of the award winning girl band Little Mix.

This iconic five-star rated show has live vocals and is full of commercial pop video choreography.

Suitable for kids, tweens, teens and adults alike, The Little Mix Show brings the full pop concert experience to your doorstep.

There are lots of added extras including dance competitions, free giveaways and even a Meet & Greet with the girls after the show.

This tribute show features all of Little Mix’s chart topping hits including the most recent releases from the Glory Days album.

Call the box office on 01623 633133 or go www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk