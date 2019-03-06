Kids TV favourites Twirlywoos head for Mansfield Palace Theatre visit

The beloved kids TV show Twirlywoos hits the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 12.

As seen on CBeebies, the live show will feature all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, so you can expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises.

Come along and see the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat. With beautifully inventive puppetry, Twirlywoos Live! promises to be a laugh-out-loud treat for little ones.

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode. It is co-created by Anne Wood, who has devised shows including Teletubbies, and Steve Roberts, who with Anne co-created the Bafta-winning CBeebies series Dipdap.

Twirlywoos Live! is recommended for ages one-plus, with babes in arms welcome. The running time is 55 minutes with no interval and the performance starts at 7.30pm.

Click here for ticket availability details or call the box office on 01623 633133.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith