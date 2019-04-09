Hits galore as B52s farewell European tour comes to Royal Concert Hall in July

Get your tickets to see veterans The B52s when their farewell European tour comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on July 2.

They will be playing four special final shows in the UK on the tour.

You don’t need to look too hard to see or hear the multi-dimensional influence of The B-52s.

For as loud as anthems like Dance This Mess Around, Love Shack, and Rock Lobster might resound, the group have quietly impacted alternative music, fashion, and culture over the course of four-plus decades.

Selling more than 20 million albums worldwide, the Grammy Award-nominated quartet of Fred Schneider (vocals, toy piano), Kate Pierson (vocals, keyboards), Cindy Wilson (vocals, percussion), and Keith Strickland (guitar, drums, keys, programming) ignited a legacy of innovation and inspiration that dates back to 1976.

For ticket availability, you can click here.

You can also click here for another story about a music show coming to the venue.