Great line-up of bands is ready to Beat The Streets

The music community of Nottinghamshire is coming together to present a one-day charity festival to raise vital funds to support homeless people in need.

Beat the Streets will take place on Sunday, January 28, with more than 80 national and local acts playing more than ten stages in venues across the city centre.

Sleaford Mods, Ferocious Dog, The Invisible Orchestra, Lawnmower Deth, Rolo Tomassi, Kagoule and Eyre Llew have all come on board for the charity festival. Other confirmed acts include Georgie, Tusk, Nina Smith, Vigilantes, Super Furniture, Lisa Hendricks, Rob Green, Jimi Mack, Nactus Kunan, Headsticks, Crosa Rosa, Brad Dear Band, Bone Cult, Babe Punch and Ashfields.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales and merchandise will be donated to Framework, the Nottinghamshire charity dedicated to bettering the lives of homeless people. Since Framework started in 2001, it has become one of the largest organisations of its type in the country, helping more than 11,000 each year to overcome crisis and improve their lives.

Rock City, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega and Stealth are among the venues confirmed as taking part and will also be donating their proceeds from the bar take on the day.

Tickets are priced at £10 from www.alttickets.com and will allow access for 14+ to all participating venues.

For more, see www.facebook.com/pg/beatthestreetsUK/