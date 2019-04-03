Global star Rita Ora to sing at Doncaster Racecourse in June

Megastar Rita Ora will be appearing on stage at Doncaster Racecourse on June 29.

She is the latest big name to be announced as part of the Live After The Racing season of gigs.

Tickets go on sale general sale on Friday, April 12, from 10am.

You can click here for more on how to get hold of the tickets.

Since her rise to prominence in 2012 she’s sold a staggering seven million singles, had 13 top ten hits and recorded a number one platinum-selling debut album with Ora.

Number-one singles Hot Right Now and How We Do (Party) established her as a household name and kept her atop the UK charts.

Her arrival was so impactful that she became the artist with the most number-one singles on the UK singles chart that year, with three consecutive releases reaching the top position.

Rita has already cemented herself as one of the UK’s most successful pop acts of the decade and shows no signs of slowing down in 2019.

Currently on a world tour, which will continue until May, Rita will play her first ever UK arena shows in prestigious venues such as London’s The O2, and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro. The tour also marks her first solo dates in Asia and Australia.

Russell Smith, executive director of Doncaster Racecourse, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Rita Ora to Doncaster on Saturday, June 29.

“Having a global icon and one of the country’s most popular artists is sure to blow our customers away with a live performance that matches her worldwide reputation.

“All of our music acts have been received really positively this year with bumper crowds expected. We expect Rita to be exactly the same and are anticipating a sell-out crowd so would encourage customers to book sooner, rather than later.”