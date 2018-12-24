Gigs galore over festive period at The Diamond

A busy Christmas and New Year period at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield kicks off with a Christmas Eve gig from Beatles tribute act The Fab Four.

Support on the night comes from Steeler and entry is members £7/non-members £8.50.

The Bryan Adams Experience will perform a Boxing Day tribute concert at the Stoney Street-based venue. Entry is members £7/non-members £8.50.

Then on Friday, December 28, it’s the turn of Whitesnake UK to perform a tribute show featuring the very best of Whitesnake.

Entry is members £7/non-members £8.50.

On Saturday, December 29, you can Rolling Stones tribute act The Stones. Entry is members £7/non-members £8.50.

The final gig of 2018 sees Glam 45 performing on New Year’s Eve. Come along and enjoy a gig featuring all of the greatest hits of Sweet, Bay City Rollers, T. Rex and more.

Entry is members £12/non-members £15.

Into 2019, you can enjoy Definitely Mightbe on January 4, performing their tribute to Oasis and The Stone Roses.

Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, on January 5, it’s June’s Birthday Bash, featuring Dirty DC.

Entry is members £8/non-members £10.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com