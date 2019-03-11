Gigs galore at The Diamond in Sutton

A busy few days at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield starts on Thursday, March 14, with a West Nottinghamshire College showcase event.

This will be an evening of music at the Stoney Street venue from the students of the college.

Then, on Friday, March 15, it’s the turn of 2 Rude Ska, with an entertaining set.

The visitors on Saturday, March 16, will be A Foreigner’s Journey, performing their acclaimed tribute to the music of both Foreigner and Journey.

Finally, on Sunday, March 17, there’s an afternoon gig, running from 2pm to 6pm, by Police Force with their tribute to glittering, hit-packed back cataloge of The Police.

