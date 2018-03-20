Gig Guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Here’a a selection of music gigs coming up over the next few days.

Friday, March 23

Freeway (rock band). The Reindeer, Mansfield.

Mac-stock 3. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop. Multiband line-up from 7pm, £10.

Style Brothers. Live four-piece band. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £2. Guests £3.

2Rude Ska. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Members £7.50/non-members £9. Seven-piece ska band.

Donna, Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Saturday, March 24

Mac-stock 3. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop. Kissmet headline this all-dayer, raising funds for MacMillan. 12noon-midnight, £20.

Lovin’ It. Boy/girl duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

U.K. Guns and Roses. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield Members £7.50/non-members £9.

Amy Thomas. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Evolution Duo. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby In Ashfield.

James Defoe. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Danny Herrod. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Sunday, March 25

Stars Bothering with Brian Stone, Johnny Wallis, Tich Vango and Rachel Dixon. 5.30pm. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop

Martin Rafferty and the Northern City Lights. The Diamond, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Support from Scribble Victory.

Shades. Guitar vocal duo. Stanley Street Sports and Social Club, Worksop.

Let’s Eighties. Vocal instrumental 80s trio. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £1. Guests £2.

Tony Lee. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Matt Symons. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.

Little Sam Lyons. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell.

Thursday, March 29

Black Water County. The Black Market, Warsop.

The Aces of Rhythm. The Unwin Club Sutton-in-Ashfield. 8.30pm, £7 adm, £6 for members