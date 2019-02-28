Four of the best in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s fairy tale concert this weekend

There is still time to get your tickets for this weekend’s concert to be given by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra.

It takes place on Saturday, March 2, and will see the 70-piece orchestra performing a programme of music inspired by fairy tales and classic stories – from Hansel and Gretel to the Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

The Albert Hall will, once again, be alive with the sound of music thanks to one of the city’s premier ensembles.

Derek Williams, NSO’s conductor said: “We’re incredibly excited about this programme. Everyone loves fairy tales and we plan on bringing these classic stories to life at our concert through some really fantastic pieces – which are full of beautiful, colourful and magical moments.

“We’ll be performing Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel Overture, which is the prelude to his fairy tale opera based on the German folk tale. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, by Dukas, may be familiar to some as it was used in the Disney film, Fantasia and it’s a piece we’ve really enjoyed rehearsing.

“We’ll also be performing the perhaps lesser-known Pohadka (Fairy Tale) suite, which is by Josef Suk, a pupil of Dvorak. This suite isn’t performed very often, which is why we wanted to bring it to Nottingham and provide it with the exposure it deserves.

“We’ll be finishing the evening with Scheherazade, by Rimsky-Korsakov, which is a spectacular orchestral showpiece based on stories from 1001 Nights.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from just £5 and can be purchased online: at ticketsource.co.uk/nottinghamsymphonyorchestra, on the door or by calling 0773 3312 322.