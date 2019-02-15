Four fine fairy tale pieces feature in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s latest concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be presenting a wonderful array of works at Nottingham Albert Hall, on March 2, from 7.30pm.

Four pieces on a fairy-tale theme will feature in NSO’s latest concert, to be conducted by Derek Williams.

The concert contains performances of Humperdinck’s rightly popular Hansel And Gretel Overture, Dukas’s glittering scherzo The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Josef Suk’s Pohadka (A Fairy Tale), a tuneful and attractive piece just waiting to be rediscovered and Rimsky-Korsakov’s spectacular orchestral showcase Scheherazade, based on stories from the Thousand And One Nights.

See www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk for more on how you can get hold of tickets.