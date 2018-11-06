Folk aces all set for Mansfield concert this weekend

Moore Moss Rutter will perform a Folk In The Studio performance at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, November 11.

Folk fans will not want to miss this eagerly-awaited gig.

Widely regarded as three of the best players, innovators and performers in traditional folk amongst a precociously gifted generation, their finely-crafted arrangements have a rare potency.

Now, having toured with with some of the biggest and brightest acts in the British folk scene, they have reconvened to release their third record together, which will mark a decade of performing as a band.

III is a uniquely intimate record which is simultaneously introspective and outward-looking - the third in a trilogy which charts the growth of these three artists. It is charged, visceral and gutsy at points, subtly reflective and sensitive at others.

For ticket availability, call 01623 633133.