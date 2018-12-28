Family fun in NPO’s latest appearance at Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, January 26.

This year, Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra’s family concert takes you on an epic musical adventure to meet all your favourite heroes, both fictional and real-life, all depicted in fabulous music by John Williams, Elmer Bernstein, John Barry, James Horner, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

Guest presenter for this concert will BBC East Midlands Today’s Dominic Heale.

For concert tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk