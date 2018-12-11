Fairy tales to the fore in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s next concert

Get your tickets nice and early for a spectacular concert to be given by Nottingham Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Albert Hall venue on March 2.

The concert, conducted by Derek Williams and starting at 7.30pm. will feature four works inspired by fairy tales and stories.

You will be able to hear Humperdinck’s justifiably popular Hansel And Gretel Overture, the sparkling The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas, Josef Suk’s wonderful four-movement suite Pohadka (Fairy Tale), a very attractive work that is just waiting to be rediscovered, and finally Rimsky-Korsakov’s glittering orchestral showpiece Scheherazade, a work of many moods that is by turns dramatic, romantic and exciting.

For more details, go to http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/