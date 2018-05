The Crossing Church and Centre in Worksop will host a concert called Freundschaft on Saturday, June 2.

A musical celebration of friendship, the concert will feature Whitwell Brass Band and the Accordion Orchestra Pfungstadt 1936.

Doors open at 4pm for a 5pm start so come along and enjoy an afternoon in which different musical cultures will entertain and then combine for a grand finale.

For more information, call 01909 473375.