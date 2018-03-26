Enjoy a touch of brass as top performers play at Palace Theatre

Faireys Brass Band will be in concert action when they play at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on April 15.

The Championship section brass band from Stockport is in the throes of preparations to represent England at the 2018 European Brass Championships in Utrecht onMay 4-5.

Faireys Brass Band gained their place to take part in this prestigious event by finishing as the highest-placed English band at the National Finals of Great Britain (held at the Royal Albert Hall in London) in October 2016. They will be competing against the finest brass bands from across Europe.

For the concert at the Palace Theatre in April, the band will be conducted by Sandy Smith, the resident conductor of the famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band, a popular favourite at the Palace Theatre.

A former tenor horn player with Grimethorpe himself, and now an extremely talented conductor, composer and arranger, with Sandy at the helm, the Fairey programme is sure to be packed with light and popular items, with a number of solos performed by our principal players.

This is the first appearance of the Fairey Band at the Palace Theatre and will be an evening to remember, and one to be repeated in the future.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, and tickets at £16 each (including a £1 booking fee) are available from the Palace Theatre website, or by telephoning the box office on 01623 633133.