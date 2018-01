Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club has a double header of great gigs coming up this weekend.

On Friday, January 5, you can see Fully Lynched, a rock/pop band. Entry is £2 for members and £3 for guests.

Then on Sunday, January 7, Son’s Connection are the visitors, a trio performing songs from the 60s and 70s.

Entry is £1 for members and £2 for guests.