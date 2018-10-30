Catch Bob Fox in concert this weekend

Bob Fox will be in concert in the Marquee Suite at Alfreton’s Genesis Centre on Sunday, November 4, from 6pm.

Bob, the Songman in the amazingly successful theatre production War Horse, will be making a welcome return to Derbyshire for an early evening concert.

This will be a rare chance to see one of Britain’s top folk singers taking time out from his role in War Horse, without a doubt one of the best productions the National Theatre has ever presented to the theatre world. The concert will feature songs from the show, plus songs from Bob’s vast repertoire. He has an impeccable choice of material from the tradition, plus contemporary gems delivered in his relaxed northern style.

Also appearing in the concert is one of the best young bands to emerge on the music scene, BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winners, Granny’s Attic, three talented young men playing guitar, melodeon and fiddle with unique arrangements of traditional songs delivered with style and enthusiasm.

If you are among the many thousands who have enjoyed “War Horse”, then this is your chance to listen to the Songman in the intimate surroundings of the Genesis Centre.

Tickets are £18.50, under 16s £10, available from Derby Live box office on 01332 255800, at www.derbylive.co.uk, or via the ticket hotline on 01773 853428.