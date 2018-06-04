Busy weekend of music is in store at The Diamond

Free At Last will perform their tribute show to both Free and Bad Company at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Friday, June 8.

Entry at the Stoney Street venue is members £6/non-members £7.50.

Maetloaf will return on Saturday, June 9. Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9 to see this eight-piece tribute band to the music of Meat Loaf.

Finally there is a Nickelback tribute show on Sunday, June 10 from Nickelback’ed.

There will also be support and entry for the afternoon show, which runs from 2pm-6pm, is £5.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com