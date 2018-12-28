Bumper bill for music fans as New Year’s Revolution gig returns

Get for a punk rock start to the new year on Nottingham Rock City’s Beta stage.

Sunday, January 6, is the date for the New Year’s Revolution III all-dayer, featuring 11 bands for just £12 in advance or £15 on the door.

Topping the bill are Duncan Reid & The Big Heads, featuring the former Boys star, along with local legends Resistance 77.

The Reverends (pictured), Static Kill, Verbal Warning The Strays, 3 Stone Monkey, Noose, Petty Phase, Rats From A Sinking Ship and The Rubber Gun Squad complete an eye-catching bill.

Doors will open at noon and tickets are available from Foremans Bar or alttickets.com/new-years-revolution-tickets

For those still wanting more, there will be a New Year’s Revolution III aftershow party until 1am at Foremans Bar.