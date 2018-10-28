Beat The Streets will return to city venues in January

Beat The Streets have announced that the festival will return for a second year, following the hugely successful inaugural event, which raised £100,000 for homeless charity Framework and saw a headline set from Sleaford Mods.

Taking place on Sunday, January 27, 2019, the festival will again host more than 80 national and local acts playing across more than ten stages in venues across Nottingham city centre.

All proceeds raised from ticket sales, merchandise and bar sales in DHP venues will be donated to local homeless charities, including Framework.

The money raised at the 2018 event enabled Framework to hire two new members of staff, one working within the outreach team and another in the role of social worker, providing frontline help to rough sleepers and providing specialist support.

The funds also enabled the provision of more supported accommodation; more temporary beds at local B&Bs; more reconnection services and more support for people who spend their days on the streets.

Highlights from Beat The Streets 2018 included sets from Sleaford Mods, Ferocious Dog, Nina Smith, Lone, and Lawnmower Deth, as well as a charity raffle with prizes from Splendour Festival, London Grammar, and Billy Bragg.

DHP’s George Akins said: “We’re extremely excited to build on the success of our first event. Although the money raised at our first Beat The Streets made a significant difference, it’s evident that there is so much more to be done to address the homelessness problem in the city. We’re glad we can play a part in raising funds to help make a difference where it is so desperately needed.”

Framework operations director, Michael Leng said: “The inaugural Beat The Streets festival was an unparalleled fundraising success – by far the biggest event we have ever had the privilege of being involved in.

“Its legacy was two-fold. The £100,000 it raised helped us to support dozens of homeless people off the streets and is still being used to this day. The enormous boost it gave to our profile, meanwhile, allowed us to engage with audiences old and new and get our message out to more people than ever before. We are thrilled by the prospect of this happening again and can’t wait for the music to start.”

Beat The Streets is being delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups including I’m Not from London; Farmyard Records; Hockley Hustle and Rough Trade.

Tickets priced £5 are on sale now from www.alttickets.com and will allow access for 14-plus to all participating venues. The line-up announcements are due to follow shortly so keep an eye on the social channels for updates.

Participating venues are Rock City, The Black Cherry Lounge, Stealth, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega, Rough Trade.

Rock City photo credit: Jack Kimber