Michael Ball and Alfie Boe coming to Nottingham Arena

Singing stars Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next week on their Together Again tour.

The pair spent the summer performing outdoors at some of the UK’s most beautiful stately homes and castles.

Now, they are coming back inside for 10 UK arena dates.

Michael and Alfie said: “There are simply no words for how incredible this is .

“We have always wanted to work together, it was just a case of getting the timing right.

“We are so grateful to all our fans who have supported us and everyone involved for believing in us.

“We are literally having the best time and are so happy with the success of the album and the tour.”

They are in Nottingham on Wednesday, December 13.

Tickets are available at 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2ByBcqL