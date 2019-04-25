Mansfield most expensive place outside London to watch new Avengers: Endgame film

Mansfield has been named as the most expensive location outside London for cinema-goers to watch the new Avengers: Endgame film.

The latest installment in the Marvel series is in cinemas today, but for those heading to the cinema to see it, the cost of a ticket can vary hugely, depending on location.

Research from VoucherCodes.co.uk has found that Richmond in London is the most expensive location to watch the new film with a 2D entry price of £16.75.

And Mansfield is the most expensive location outside London with tickets at the town's Odeon costing £13.25.

Yet cinema-goers who head to Birmingham New Street or Edinburgh Lothian Road will only pay £5.75 - so with prices varying by as much as £11 across the country, that equates to a 190 per cent price difference for some areas.

It's not just adults who are paying more in Mansfield either - a child's 2D ticket price is around £10.75, compared to £5.75 in places including Blackpool, Bristol and Norwich.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Excitement is really building for the latest Avengers film and many people will be planning their trips to the cinema for the day of release.

“It is surprising to find such a variation in ticket prices, so cinema goers should check out prices online before buying tickets so you can get the best deal possible in your local area. We’ve also found that some cinemas do not charge a higher fee for 3D showings, so viewers in those areas can get a truly immersive experience for no additional fee.

“There are also ways to make your cinema trip cheaper, including getting discount vouchers. Check out the ODEON discounts available to see how much you can save on your trip to see the latest Marvel hit.”