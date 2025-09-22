4 . Julia-Ruth - 29, New Zealand

Born in South Africa, professional dancer Julia-Ruth has also lived in New Zealand and the UK. She had a testing upbringing that saw her being adopted at 16 years old by her sister, who did everything for her and supported her whilst growing up. After a couple of rocky relationships, she is back and now ready for the experts to help her find someone down to earth, ambitious and importantly empathetic. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4