The band are set to make a huge announcement at 11pm BST online

Speculation mounts over Linkin Park’s “huge announcement” later today (September 5 2024.)

The band have now asked those attending the live announcement to sign waivers ahead of their announcement.

Fans of the subreddit /LinkinPark have made their suggestions what this announcement could be.

Linkin Park have continued to leave fans puzzled after a user on Reddit submitted a waiver fans have been asked to sign ahead of this evening’s huge announcement.

The post on r/LinkinPark showed the waiver that fans have been asked to sign, but rather than it being a non disclosure agreement or anything nefarious, instead the waiver looks for consent for those in attendance to be filmed - along with ensuring they bring the correct ID to avoid being turned away.

It’s yet another cryptic moment for fans of the group, who lost lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017; last week, a previous countdown timer reached zero but nothing was revealed. A similar situation has occurred regarding this evening’s announcement, though the inclusion of waivers now indicated something “momentous” is about to occur - enough to warrant waivers being signed for filming purposes.

So what is the huge announcement that Linkin Park is set to make? A new lead singer? Reissues of their previous works? A memorial world tour in memory of Chester Bennington?

We took a look over r/LinkinPark once again to see what their most ardent of fans think could be the announcement set to take place at 11pm BST on the band’s official website.

What do fans think Linkin Park’s announcement could be?

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 27: Musicians from Linkin Park; Brad Delsen, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn perform during the "Linkin Park And Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington" concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California. | Getty Images

One of the more popular theories is that instead of Chester Bennington being replaced, that the band would continue with Mike Shinoda now as the lead vocalist for the group. This theory is further supported with recent images of the band showing the singer front-and-centre in the photos - which fans believe indicates he would now be the “frontman” for the group.

There is another thread on the subreddit suggesting that the announcement might also be the introduction of a new member that isn’t taking over Chester Bennington’s role. Shinoda had previously reported that the idea of a reunion was being delayed due to one hold out so potentially it might be the announcement of a world tour with a new band member.

Though those who have visited Linkin Park’s website will have also noticed the use of the “Ø” which is not only used in engineering to represent the diameter of a circle, but is also how the number zero is sometimes written.

Longtime fans of the band will remember that Linkin Park were initially called Xero - so is the symbol a reference therefore to coming full circle, retiring the Linkin Park name in memory of Chester Bennington and returning to the name Xero?

Then again, there are some who are still amused by the false countdown that occurred last week, prompting some to joke “it’s going to be a curtain falling on stage and another 100 hour countdown.”

What do you think Linkin Park’s announcement this evening is set to be? Let us know your guesses or what speculation you may have heard by leaving a comment down below. Linkin Park’s announcement is set to take place at 11pm BST.