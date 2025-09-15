The blue-eyed soul singer hits the road once again after his current sold-out 2025 tour.

Scottish musician Lewis Capaldi has announced a series of outdoor shows to take place in 2026.

The singer is set for dates in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Exeter and Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Here’s when you can pick up tickets to see the singer perform, and what he’s been performing live on his current sell-out tour.

Fans of Lewis Capaldi won’t need to wait long to see the BRIT Award winner perform live, with the announcement by Live Nation that the singer is set for five of his biggest shows to date - all of which will be housed in outdoor locations throughout 2026.

The announcement comes as Lewis is in the midst of his sold-out 17-date UK arena tour, his first tour in two years, during which he’s been wowing fans with his a mix of his biggest hits and new songs.

Lewis has already made a huge splash with his return, topping the charts with his comeback single ‘Survive.’ The track became his sixth number one, the fastest-selling single of 2025, and had the biggest opening week sales of the year, surpassing Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga.

But for those who missed out on tickets to see him this year, there’s more of a chance to see Capaldi on his 2026 tour, with performances scheduled for venues such as Blackweir Fields, Wythenshawe Park, performing as part of BST Hyde Park in London next year and becoming one of the first artists to perform at the newly increased Roundhay Park in Leeds, as part of a new venture from the organisers of BST Hyde Park.

Where is Lewis Capaldi performing during his 2026 outdoor tour?

The singer is scheduled to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

June 28: TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham, Exeter

June 30: Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

July 4: American Express presents Roundhay Festival, Leeds

July 11: American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

August 22: Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

When can I get tickets to see Lewis Capaldi on his 2026 tour?

Presale Tickets

American Express pre-sales will commence first, taking place from 10am BST on September 15 2025, followed by venue and artist pre-sales, which take place on September 17 and 18, respectively.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales will also commence from 10am BST on September 18.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on September 19 from 10am BST.

What has Lewis Capaldi been performing live recently?

We only need to go back a day to see what fans have been serenaded with during his current sold-out tour. According to Setlist.FM, Capaldi performed the following set during his show at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow on September 14.

Survive

Grace

Heavenly Kind of State of Mind

Forever

Wish You the Best

Love the Hell Out of You

Almost

Bruises

Pointless

Something in the Heavens

Leave Me Slowly

Forget Me

The Pretender

The Day That I Die

Before You Go

Encore:

How I'm Feeling Now

Hold Me While You Wait

Someone You Loved

