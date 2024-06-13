Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Festival is only 75 days away as Bramham Park repairs for revellers again

This year’s festival is headlined by Liam Gallagher, Blink 182 and Fred Again…

Festival Republic have released set and stage times for the Northern-based festival so you can start your planning

The set and stage times for this year’s Leeds Festival have been revealed.

Festival Republic dropped both the times for this year's festivals in Leeds and Reading, alongside a couple of additional artists announced for the festival including Dasha, Alfie Templeman, Arxx and Nxdia.

Those main stage times have also been accompanied by a full rundown of who is playing on the BBC Introducing Stage this year, offering festival revellers the chance to jump on a number of musical bandwagons before those artists “blow up,” offering you the chance to say you saw them on a smaller stage before they headlined a major festival.

[L-R] Liam Gallagher, Blink 182 and Fred Again.. are all this year's headliners for Leeds Festival 2024.

The campsite to Bramham Park is set to open on August 19 2024, while the main event all begins in the main arena at 12:00pm on Friday, with that evening’s headliner Liam Gallagher already the focus of long-standing rumours that the Gallagher Brothers may get back together for that “Definitely Maybe” anniversary show.

Anything can happen at Leeds and Reading Festival, so expect some surprises in the weeks to come also. But before then, what’s the current line-up for Leeds Festival 2024?

Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 - full set and stage times

Information is correct as of June 13 2024 and sourced from the official Leeds and Reading Festival app available on Android and iOS.

Friday 21 August

Main Stage

Liam Gallagher

12:00: The Luka State

12:50: Corella

13:40: Crawlers

14:35: Bru-C

15:40 Renee Rapp

16:50 Pendulum

18:05: 21 Savage

19:35: Catfish and The Bottlemen

21:00: Liam Gallagher Chevron Stage

13:50: Mette

14:45: Jaguar

15:55: Danny Howards

17:10: Kenny Beats

18:25: Dom Dolla

19:40: Nia Archives

21:00: Skrillex

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:15: Felix Ames

13:05: Alfie Templeman

13:55: Good Neighbours

14:50: Destroy Boys

15:50: James Marriott

16:55: Artemas

18:00: Jesse

19:10: Ashnikko

20:40: Beabadoobee

Festival Republic Stage

12:00: Talk Show

12:50: Bradley Simpson

13:40: Paris Paloma

15:20: Kingfishr

16:10: Mackenzy Mackay

17:00: Arthur Hall

17:50: Only The Poets

18:40: Matt Maltese

19:35: Rachel Chinouriri

20:35: Hak Baker

21:45: The Japanese House

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00: Daydreamers

12:55: Cameron Hayes

13:50: Baby Said

14:45: Surya Sen

15:40: Alessi Rose

16:35: Pridd

18:25: Venus Grrrls

19:20: Michal Aldag

20:15: Delilah Bon

Saturday 22nd August

Main Stage

Blink-182

12:00: Dasha

12:55: Seb Lowe

13:45: Knee Cap

14:35: The K’s

15:40: Neck Deep

16:45: Spiritbox

18:00 Two Door Cinema Club

19:25: Gerry Cinnamon

21:20: Blink 182

Chevron Stage

13:25: Ledstaytrill

14:20: Simone

15:15: Killowen

16:10: SOTA

17:25: Kenya Grace

18:30: Denzel Curry

19:55: Bou

21:35: The Prodigy

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12:10: Frozemode

13:00: Kid Brunswick

13:50: Chinchilla

14:50: G Flip

15:50: Flo

16:50: Teddy Swims

17:55: Confidence Man

19:15: David Kushner

20:50: Jorja Smith

Festival Republic Stage

12:00: Big Special

12:50: The Oozes

13:45: Spiritual Champ

14:40: Lambrini Girls

15:35: Bad Nerves

16:40: Mannequin Pussy

17:45: Loveless

18:50: The Amity Affliction

20:10: Neck Deep

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00: Carsick

12:55: Disgusting Sisters

13:50: Ne-O

14:45: Jodie Langford

15:40:Ellur

16:35: Beren Oivia

18:25: Iyamah

19:20: Soft Launch

20:15: South Arcade

Sunday 23 August

Main Stage

Fred Again.. is set to close out Leeds Festival 2024 on Sunday night as he headlines the main stage at Bramham Park

12:00: Zino Vinci

12:50: Courting

13:40: Dead Poet Society

14:30: The Last Dinner Party

15:40: Bleachers

16:55: Fontaines D.C.

18:10: RAYE

19:40: Lana Del Rey

21:35: Fred Again..

Chevron Stage

11:55: Efan

13:05: DJ Jackum

14:00: A Little Sound

14:55: 4am Kru

16:00 Goddard.

17:15: Digga D

18:15: Barry Can’t Swim

19:50: Sonny Fodera

BBC Radio 1 Stage

13:05: Swim School

13:55: New West

14:45: Bears In Trees

15:35: Zach Templar

16:35: Jessie Murph

17:40: Wunderhorse

18:35: The Beaches

19:35: Overmond

20:50: Skraptz

21:55: The Wombats

Festival Republic Stage

12:00: Thxsomch

12:50: Dead Pony

13:40: Thus Love

14:30: The Scratch

15:20: Yours Truly

16:10: Militarie Gun

17:00: Deijuvhs

17:50: Dream Wife

18:40: Kid Kapichi

19:40: Loathe

20:45: Viagra Boys

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00: Arxx

13:50: Jayahadadream

14:45: Sun King

15:40: Nina Arya

16:35: Bottle Rockets

1825: Douvelle19

19:20: Noisy

20:15: Aziya

Are there still tickets to attend Leeds Festival 2024?

According to Ticketmaster, there are still camping tickets and day tickets available for Leeds Festival 2024, but they are running out fast. To make your selection and avoid missing out, head over to Ticketmaster UK for more information and to pick up your tickets.