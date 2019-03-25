Latest visit to Nottingham by Opera North proves a memorable experience

Opera North ended its spring visit to Nottingham on Saturday with a stunning staging of Mozart’s comedy drama The Magic Flute (pictured), writes Tony Spittles.

This enduring and tuneful classic rounded off a varied week which also featured Janacek’s highly charged drama of man’s unrequited love for a married woman in Katya Kabanova, plus a memorable double bill, contrasting a “riotous” ballet with family deceit and greed in Renaissance Florence.

Taking the lead was The Rite of Spring, Stravinsky’s ballet-cum-orchestral concert work, which caused a riot among the audience at its 1913 premiere at Paris’s Theatre des Champs-Elysees.

Times and tastes have changed over the century, but there was no doubt of the staying power of this iconic ballet, given new focus by internationally acclaimed Haitian choreographer Jeanguy Saintus.

His UK debut with Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Theatre and eight of its principals proved a mesmerising combination with a blend of athleticism and dynamism that didn’t put a step wrong during a breathless 40 minutes.

This dazzling dance display was underscored by Stravinsky’s ground-breaking, hypnotic score delivered in top form by the acclaimed Orchestra of Opera North led by conductor Garry Walker.

While The Rite of Spring depicts the power of nature, the growth of capitalism and technology and inevitable fate of the sacrificial victim, the second of Friday’s double delight, Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi, stepped back in time to Florence in 1299.

This sardonic comedy is normally staged with one or other from Puccini’s three, one-act operas - Il Tabarro (The Cloak) and Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica) - but still has enough attention-grabbing music and drama as conman Gianni Schicci (Richard Burkhard) is enlisted by scheming relatives who gather round the death-bed of a rich man, Buoso Donati, as they vie for a slice of his fortune.

But it’s a case of “buyer beware” as Gianni impersonates the recently deceased Donati as he attempts to re-write the will in his favour, rather than seeing it go to the local monks, while implicating all the family in their combined greedy endeavours.

There’s also an extra family twist as Gianni’s daughter, Lauretta (Tereza Gevorgyan) is also after some cash so she can get married, a plea that proves a regular show-stopper in the aria ‘O mio babbino caro’ (O my beloved Daddy).

Although the set is a 13th backdrop, director Christopher Alden blends the old with the new with relatives all sporting modern-day clothes with one of the youngsters taking mobile phone selfies of the deceased Donati.

And with a nod to modern-day working practices and multi-tasking, Phoenix Dance Theatre member Prentice Whitlow only had the interval to recharge his batteries from The Rite of Spring to be back on stage as he took to his bed as the late, lamented Donati.

Ahead of their autumn visit to Nottingham, Opera North will be returning to the city on Wednesday, May 15, with their concert staging of Verdi’s grand opera Aida as part of a five-venue UK tour.

This new production directed by Annabel Arden, whose award-winning Turandot electrified audiences in 2017, sports an international cast bringing new life to some of Verdi’s finest arias, including Celeste Aida and O patria mia.

As the nights draw in, Opera North will be back in November with a triple treat of works, familiar and rare, starting on Bonfire Night with Puccini’s romantic tearjerker La Boheme, which can also be seen on Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8.

Romance, tempestuous at times, is the backdrop to Giulio Cesare (Julius Caesar) on Wednesday, November 6, Handel’s take on the relationship between Caesar and Cleopatra set to some of his most exciting music, which linger long after the curtain closes.

Rounding off the November programme on Saturday, November 9, is a new production of Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů’s The Greek Passion with its timely focus on the plight of displaced people and reflecting Opera North’s recently-awarded Theatre of Sanctuary status.

For those organised enough to be putting dates in their 2020 diary, the Leeds-based company will be back in Nottingham in March with a trio of goodies - Mozart’s musical mix of mistaken identities and misunderstandings in the Marriage of Figaro (10th, 12th and 14th), Benjamin Britten’s psychological thriller The Turn of the Screw (11th) and Kurt Weill’s opera-to-jazz visit to a stiflingly hot day in New York in Street Scene (13th).

Further details of showtimes and prices for all Opera North’s current and future productions can be obtained by contacting the Theatre Royal box office on 0115 989 5555 or you can click here for more information.

You can also click here for another classical music-related story from our website.

Photo credit: Alastair Muir