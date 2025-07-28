Karen Pirie was not on at the usual time on Sunday night - and fans were not happy 😅

Karen Pirie was disrupted by the Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses' triumph caused the ITV drama to be delayed.

Viewers were forced to wait an extra hour last night (July 27).

Eager viewers who tuned in expecting to find out what happened next in Karen Pirie were left bemoaning changes to the TV schedule. The crime drama was pushed back an hour due to the final of the Women’s Euros 2025.

Lauren Lyle is back once again to lead the cast of the Scotland-set series - nearly three years after it first debuted. Both ITV and STV rescheduled the start time for the show last night (July 27).

Based on the novels by Val McDermid, the programme tackles one cold case mystery each season. Each episode runs for nearly two hours, including adverts, and the delay meant a late night for fans.

Karen Pirie viewers bemoan TV schedule change

Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie in series 2 episode 2. | ITV

Returning after almost three years away last weekend (July 20), the first episode of the second series started at 8pm. However the second instalment was pushed back an hour yesterday (July 27) and started at the later time of 9pm - meaning a finish of around 11pm.

The decision to change Karen Pirie’s timing over the weekend was due to ITV/ STV broadcasting the final of the Women’s 2025 Euros. It saw England retain the title they had previously won in 2022 - with a penalty shootout triumph over Spain.

Despite coverage starting at 3.30pm, it ran all the way until 9pm on the channels - a decision that many viewers took to social media to complain about.

One wrote: “#itvsport OK England are the champions get this off milking it to the end get Karen Pirie on or has it been cancelled cos of this overkill.”

Another added: “Even the BBC come off the football earlier than ITV. There are some very unhappy Karen Pirie fans.”

A person wrote: “So England's women footballers win a competition… STV decides I would rather watch the celebrations and never ending analysis rather than Karen Pirie ,which I have been looking forward to.”

One echoed: “Where’s the next episode of Karen Pirie? The game’s over.”

