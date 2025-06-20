Isle of Wight Festival has quite the line-up for 2025 😍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isle of Wight Festival is here for another year.

The 2025 edition boasts the likes of Sting and Justin Timberlake.

But if you didn’t manage to get tickets - can you watch at home?

The sun has truly come out to shine for the Isle of Wight Festival. Those lucky enough to secure tickets will be able to enjoy show stopping performances from Sting, Justin Timberlake and more.

If you missed out or were not able to attend, you might be wondering if you can follow along from home. Sky is a major partner of the festival and will be providing coverage throughout the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how exactly can you watch the festival - and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

Is the Isle of Wight Festival on TV in 2025?

View of the crowd during Day 3 at The Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 15, 2014 in Newport, Isle of Wight. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Sky will be providing coverage of the festival throughout the weekend, it has confirmed. A mix of live sets and highlights will be broadcast from today (June 20) through to Sunday (June 22).

It will be available to watch across Sky Arts, Sky Showcase and Sky Mix throughout the weekend. Sting and The Stereophonics headline sets are among the coverage announced by the broadcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky will be broadcasting performances from the Main Stage and Big Top throughout the coming days. Live coverage will start in the evening on all three days - from 7pm Friday through Sunday.

Can you watch a live stream of Isle of Wight festival?

Now TV subscribers with the entertainment package will be able to watch Sky’s coverage of the festival throughout the weekend. Sky Arts is among the channels included and can be watched live via the app on mobile, tablets and smart TVs.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.