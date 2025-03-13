Invincible season 3: what time is episode 8 out on Prime Video? Release time
- Invincible season three is being released on Prime Video.
- The finale is set to arrive in just a matter of hours.
- But what time can you expect the episode to be released?
The highly anticipated finale of Invincible’s latest season is set to fly onto Prime Video in just a few hours. The superhero series rocked viewers with an epic
Tackling the Invincible War arc from the comic books, the previous episode saw alternate versions of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) wreak havoc on earth. The show has teased a confrontation with Conquest in the season finale.
When is the Invincible season three finale out?
The animated show has been releasing weekly on Thursdays during its third season. The finale will drop today (March 13) in the UK and the rest of the world.
Prime Video has remained tight-lipped about the episode beyond releasing the episode title: ‘I Thought You’d Never Shut Up’. A clip released on YouTube shows Invincible confronting Conquest - played by Jeffery Dean Morgan.
Episodes of Invincible usually run between 47 minutes and 55 minutes. Both of the previous season finales have run for around 50 minutes each.
What time do Invincible episodes release?
The acclaimed animated superhero show has been releasing weekly on Prime Video in the early weeks of 2025. Unlike the second series, there has been no mid-season break thankfully.
Prime Video usually releases new episodes of Invincible at 12am PT/ 3am ET on each Wednesday including today (March 13) - which is 8am in the UK. However due to daylight saving time, the clocks have gone forward in America but not yet on this side of the pond.
So 12am PT would actually be 7am UK time, under the current time difference. However all previous episodes have been released at 8am GMT.
Will there be an Invincible season four?
During Prime Video’s adult animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con last year (2024), comic creator Robert Kirkman announced plans for a fourth series of Invincible. Speaking to The Direct ahead of the finale of season three, he added: “Right now the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we're trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that.
“So right now, the focus has been getting Season 3 wrapped up, getting Season 4 wrapped up. Hopefully, once those are all tied up, we'll have some time to figure out how to do a little bit more, but we may not. I don't know, we'll see."
Kirkman added that their focus was “making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible”.
