McFly star Danny Jones has reclaimed his title as the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity. He had been usurped by Coleen Rooney earlier this week - for the first time since the show started in November.
However after the golden ticket challenge on Wednesday (December 4) night, Danny has surged in the betting markets. He is once again the favourite to win the ITV show on the weekend.
Oddschecker has issued the latest odds ahead of Thursday’s (December 5) episode. While one star has been named the favourite to be eliminated - after a brief reprieve.
If you are planning to bet on I’m a Celebrity, please make sure you gamble responsibly. Visit Gamble Aware for more information.